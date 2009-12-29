Five Components to Great Workplaces

Do
your employees love to come to work everyday or do they dread getting out of
bed, knowing they have to work at a place they hate? Do you want your employees
to love to do their best work and provide outstanding customer service?
There are five key components to creating the workplace
where people love to do their best work and customers love to buy. These
components are the five Is.
1- Inclusion
2- Implementation
3- Individual convenience perks
4- Immersion
5- Integration
If
your workplace culture is inclusive, it means that employees are engaged and
everyone has an opportunity to succeed. People at all levels can have a career
path strategy if they want.
Inclusion
also means that employees can bring their whole selves to work. If they have to
leave part of who they are at home, then part of their focus and creativity
will be left at home. They’ll be spending time and energy trying to hide part
of themselves, when they could be spending that time and energy working on
their success and helping your organization be more successful.
I
recently spoke with Tom Johnson who is the CAO of Clorox about his twenty five
years of working with the same company. I have to confess, I couldn’t imagine
working anywhere for that length of time. He told me that he had held several
different positions, and worked in several different locations, including
London, over those twenty-five years.
I had to
ask him what kept him there other than the fact that he liked what he did. He
said that as a gay man, he felt included as a whole person. “I’ve been with my
partner for over twenty-five years. When I came out at Clorox, they made it
easy for me to bring my whole self to work. Leadership has set the tone that
people are our Number One Strategy. I’ve been able to integrate my personal and
professional life. I also feel like my talents are recognized and I’m able to
contribute to our success.”
He told
me that Clorox was actively involved in branding strategies that engaged
multiple cultures. Employee resource groups that represent diverse employee
segments were viewed as value added business resources.
Are you
allowing your employees to be present, focused and productive or are you acting
as an obstacle to their creativity? Do you shut them down when they present new
ideas, or do you welcome their different perspectives?
Simma Lieberman