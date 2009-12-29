Five Components to Great Workplaces

advertisement

Do

your employees love to come to work everyday or do they dread getting out of

bed, knowing they have to work at a place they hate? Do you want your employees

to love to do their best work and provide outstanding customer service? There are five key components to creating the workplace

where people love to do their best work and customers love to buy. These

components are the five Is. 1- Inclusion 2- Implementation 3- Individual convenience perks 4- Immersion

5- Integration If

your workplace culture is inclusive, it means that employees are engaged and

everyone has an opportunity to succeed. People at all levels can have a career

path strategy if they want. Inclusion

also means that employees can bring their whole selves to work. If they have to

leave part of who they are at home, then part of their focus and creativity

will be left at home. They’ll be spending time and energy trying to hide part

of themselves, when they could be spending that time and energy working on

their success and helping your organization be more successful. I

recently spoke with Tom Johnson who is the CAO of Clorox about his twenty five

years of working with the same company. I have to confess, I couldn’t imagine

working anywhere for that length of time. He told me that he had held several

different positions, and worked in several different locations, including

London, over those twenty-five years.

I had to

ask him what kept him there other than the fact that he liked what he did. He

said that as a gay man, he felt included as a whole person. “I’ve been with my

partner for over twenty-five years. When I came out at Clorox, they made it

easy for me to bring my whole self to work. Leadership has set the tone that

people are our Number One Strategy. I’ve been able to integrate my personal and

professional life. I also feel like my talents are recognized and I’m able to

contribute to our success.” He told

me that Clorox was actively involved in branding strategies that engaged

multiple cultures. Employee resource groups that represent diverse employee

segments were viewed as value added business resources. Are you

allowing your employees to be present, focused and productive or are you acting

as an obstacle to their creativity? Do you shut them down when they present new

ideas, or do you welcome their different perspectives? Simma Lieberman

“The Inclusionist”

