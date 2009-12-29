Growth vs. Impact: Part 2

It’s not that growth is unimportant or that it isn’t a useful

metric – it can create jobs, wealth, and career development opportunities –

it’s just that it’s an incomplete metric.

Growth of what. Growth toward

what end.

A growing number of companies, investors, and consumers are

interested in measuring something in addition to growth. Impact

is the new growth. People want to

know the social and environmental impact of the companies they buy from, invest

in, and work for.

As consumers lose trust

in business, it’s never been more important to demonstrate that your

company is creating benefit for society as well as for your shareholders. Just like business magazines keep score of

our fastest growing companies, we need to keep score of our highest impact

companies.

The impact

rating system used to certify B

Corporations (companies certified to create benefit for society as well as

shareholders) is also being used by more than 1,000 companies to benchmark

their impact on their employees, community, and the environment. It’s being used by private equity investors and

banks seeking high-impact investments.

It’s free, confidential, and available online to any company even if

they think B Corps are the dumbest idea they’ve ever heard of.

So go ahead, measure your growth, but measure your impact

too. It’s

free, takes about an hour, and won’t hurt a bit.