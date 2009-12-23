More Apple Tablet Rumors: Names, Sizes, Speculation

Covering the recent Apple Tablet rumors last week, I never imagined there would be a whole bunch of new ones popping up so soon, but that’s exactly what happened over the weekend and today. I’ve summed them all up for you.

The Apple Tablet’s Name

Over the holiday weekend, a huge burst of online interest was sparked by the discovery that someone had trademarked the name “iSlate” a few years back, in both the U.S. and Europe–it’s a name that some have thrown around as a possible for a while. Digging, investigations, and suppositions by several different writers then discovered the trademark might be linked back to Apple, and then the discussion simply rocketed off.

The chaps at TechCrunch discovered iSlate had been registered by Slate Computing LLC in November 2006, with the added kicker that the registration happened in Delaware, which is where the iPhone trademark was filed by another unknown company, Ocean Telecom Services. Furthermore, the signature on the file was that of a Regina Porter, which is also the name of Apple’s Senior Trademark Specialist. Coincidence?

Now this doesn’t mean it’s 100% guaranteed to be the tablet’s real name–Slate Computing also filed for the name “Magic Slate,” which chimes nicely with the naming scheme started by the recent Apple Magic Mouse. And the 2006 date could also mean it was a back-up name for the iPhone itself, and Apple was heavily covering its bases. Wild guesswork also could be used to infer the “Magic Slate” is a USB multitouch control peripheral for desktop PCs.

With memories of an Apple prototype device back in the early ’90s (yes, Apple’s been working on this tech for nearly 20 years) dubbed “MessageSlate,” then the fact “iSlate” might be the real name really looks more and more likely. Do you like it?