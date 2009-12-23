TSA’s New Flight Restrictions: Welcome to the 20th Century

By now you’ll know all about the Christmas Flight 253 bomb attempt, and the draconian restrictions in place for in-bound U.S. flights. But do the TSA’s emergency regulations make sense, or are they dumbly throwing us back into a pre-transistor era?

The Bomb Technology

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, now under detention after being charged with attempting to destroy a passenger aircraft, seems to have attempted to detonate a bomb concealed in the crotch of his clothing. From the (quite sensibly) limited details released by officials, the bomb seems to have been a two-stage, or binary, device with a liquid primary phase based on nitroglycerin, and a secondary explosive phase based on pentaerythritol trinitrate (PETN)–the same explosive used by the shoebomber. Just as in that former case, it appears that the bomb failed due to incomplete detonation.

But how dangerous is this stuff? Very. As noted in a discussion of the tech at the Guardian, just 100g of PETN could blow up a car. Abdulmutallab couldn’t have easily concealed enough on his person to blow up the entire aircraft, but just a small amount could have caused a catastrophic decompression–enough damage to maybe tear the plane apart. Secondary damage would then be from the wreckage hitting structures on the ground below.

Could security measures have caught this guy? No, not as currently implemented. The bomb had no metal parts, meaning the bomber didn’t set off metal detectors in Amsterdam. The small amount of fluids he needed appear to have passed undetected through the x-ray screening of his hand baggage, or could even have been concealed on (or in) his person. Even the newly imposed and invasive crotch pat-downs wouldn’t necessarily have spotted the bomb. The experimental through-clothes radar-based imaging systems on trial in some airports would probably have been the best solution–but even these may have had difficulties if the bomb materials were small enough. A chemical swab might have detected residues from the bomb chemistry left on the bomber or his effects–but presupposes that he assembled it himself, and that it hadn’t been hermetically sealed.