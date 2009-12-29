Top Mobile Phone Options for Business Travelers to ‘Asia

Did you know that your national carrier is obliged out of policy to tell you how to unlock your phone? You iPhone bastards probably did not know this.

Read more to find out what you can do to prepare for cheap mobile calls during business travel.

A business traveler knows, sometimes you have got to make mobile phone calls as soon as you land in a foreign city.

You have friends to meet, clients to find, scheduling changes that happen mid-flight. How do you do all of this cheaply, quickly and efficiently?

I am flying to Hong Kong in the middle of January, and in preparation, I am going to write a few posts about what you need to do to prepare for such a trip. We’re starting with mobile phone preparation today.

Get Connected Before You Leave