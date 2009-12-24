Google Has Explaining to do about Marketing Leads and the Need for Focus in Ads

Earlier this afternoon, I wrote up a brief overview of an interview I did for the Education Industry Investment Forum .

Stephen Tave, Director at American Higher Education Development Corporation, offered some focused criticism and some insights into how for-profit education can grow in 2010 and beyond.

So who is Tave and what is the AHED? Glad you asked.

AHED is a management acquisition firm that operates post-secondary educational institutions including Madison Media Institute in Madison, Wisconsin, Rockford Career College in Rockford, Illinois, Stautzenberger College with locations in Maumee, Ohio and Brecksville, Ohio and The Stautzenberger Institute in Livonia, Michigan.

The parts of his interview that made the most sense for someone reading Fast Company was about the use of social media technology in education strategies and the ROI and social return of using such technology. He had some interesting things to say, backed up by his 25 years in the industry. So, I stripped those out for your perusal.

To begin with, Tave wonders if it even makes sense to go fully into social media as a business strategy when so much due diligence and market testing still needs to be done. There may even be a new veritical for the digital technology industry.

Question from EIIFCan you give me your future education scenario for America in 2012-2015?