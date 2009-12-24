Don’t Hate the Mainstream Media, Hate the Game

If media comes from everywhere, and a citizen can be a contributor, then why do the journalism organizations putting media out there in an old-fashioned way act so fearful of potential partners in news production?

How can mainstream media-based journalists pay attention to the many ways into the story and use those ways into a story without feeling like their media model is threatened? Well, in short, they cannot. As long as they maintain their vigilance in the court of mainstream public opinion, their actions will be set against the “threats” out there to their bread and butter.

It’s a shame, since there is something very important to be learned in the way that mainstream media is interacting, or not interacting, with social media and bloggers.

I’m making this point after reading two influential articles this month, one of them about the Washington Post editor who allegedly sat on an important community story because he did not want the Post to link to a blog.

The other is an opinion piece written by New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen, who claims that journalists get their role mixed up by confusing journalism with media.

First let me start with Jay Rosen’s claim, in effect: the traditional media broadcast model worked for ABC, CNN, NBC, the New York Times in only the print form, and those kind of organizations, because the broadcasting to many model fit very well with how media was structured before the Internet connected all the disparate content hubs. Those kinds of people are the traditional mainstream media users that to this day will sometimes track the content and produce the stories in a traditional media model.

I think that Rosen is saying that they assume that their lock on the broadcasting model gives them claim to how news is produced.