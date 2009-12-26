5 Years After the Tsunami : Lessons Learned in Corporate Humanitarian Assistance

Five

years ago, at

7:59 a.m. local time on December 26, 2004, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck

the waters off the Sri Lankan coast, triggering a massive tsunami that would

eventually reach the shores of eight countries. Soon, over 230,000 people were

killed (half of which were

children) and an equal number were injured. Some 5 million more were in need of

some form of emergency relief—medical attention, shelter, clothes, food—just to

make it through the days ahead.

The

unprecedented disaster was met by an equal outpouring of generosity –

particularly from the private sector.

Private and corporate donations accounted for over $5.1 billion within

the first year after the Tsunami.

My job at the time, was to build and oversee corporate partnerships with

UN agencies. With this support we set-up

emergency telecommunication systems, vaccinated millions against measles and

other diseases, helped communities rebuild their own homes, rebuilt water and

sanitation systems and created tracking and accounting systems to ensure

effective use of the funds. The

work, and its results, is inspiring.

Since

2004, we have seen a series of large-scale devastating natural disasters:

Katrina and Rita, the 2005 Pakistan Earthquake, cyclone Nargis in Myanmar and the

2008 Chinese earthquake to name a few.

Throughout my career, I have played a role in assisting as I can in the

aftermath of each of these. Following

are a few key lessons I have gleaned.

1. Extend existing or pre-positioned partnerships to support

immediate relief.

If interested in contributing to early relief

phase of a disaster, companies should focus on either (a) supporting effective

organizations they already have a relationship with, or (b) establishing pre-positioned,

strategic partnerships designed to be “switched on” following a disaster.