3 Lessons Microsoft Taught Us About Branding

For years now, Apple with its “I’m a Mac. I’m a PC.” campaign has essentially established Microsoft’s marketing position in the minds of consumers. In actual fact, Apple has “positioned” the entire PC world, but Microsoft, being synonymous with PCs, has become the greatest victim in that campaign’s wake.

Most everyone seems to enjoy Apple’s ads. The casting is brilliant, the

ads are entertaining and the messages hit any sore points about Windows

from Vista to tech support, and Indeed, these ads have become

culturally iconic.

The Wrong Thing To Do

So what has Microsoft done over the years? From a branding standpoint, pretty much nothing.

They

recently hired the super-hot agency Crispin Porter for a reputed $300

million+ ad campaign. The first ad used Jerry Seinfeld with Bill Gates

in what appeared to be an attempt at humanizing Mr. Gates and

Microsoft. Ad critics grimaced. This ad was launched with the tag line,

“Life Without Walls” which became a punch line for Mac enthusiasts and

beyond. Mac-loyalist blogs commented, “In a life without walls, who

needs Windows?” Ouch.

The Wronger Thing To Do

Then, Microsoft delivered a

series of ads where the position they were trying to dislodge made up

about 90% of its commercial copy lines. The “I’m a PC.” campaign was

created with very loose, amateur-styled video techniques, again to

humanize. The obvious goal was “How do we become cool and relevant?”

Only problem is that it directly played into Apple’s campaign. It’s

impossible to see one of those ads and not think of Apple. I could

understand their thinking, but they were bringing nothing new to the table. It was all defense, with no strategic offense.