The Math Behind Analog Video Resolution

The world is moving in the direction of HDTV, but NTSC “standard

def” signals are still common for many reasons and will remain so. One

important reason is that cameras that output NTSC are widely available

and cheap! Many applications, including a lot of security applications,

simply don’t require the resolution of HDTV…and don’t want to incur the

camera cost and bandwidth hit it requires.

So, what is resolution anyway, especially with regards to an analog

NTSC video signal? Analog video cameras, especially in the CCTV

industry, are sold using “horizontal TV lines”, or HTVL, as one of

their key specifications. Unfortunately, the math behind that concept

is not well understood.