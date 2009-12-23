The Math Behind Analog Video Resolution

My partner, Mike Perkins, has a new blog post up:
The world is moving in the direction of HDTV, but NTSC “standard
def” signals are still common for many reasons and will remain so. One
important reason is that cameras that output NTSC are widely available
and cheap! Many applications, including a lot of security applications,
simply don’t require the resolution of HDTV…and don’t want to incur the
camera cost and bandwidth hit it requires.
So, what is resolution anyway, especially with regards to an analog
NTSC video signal? Analog video cameras, especially in the CCTV
industry, are sold using “horizontal TV lines”, or HTVL, as one of
their key specifications. Unfortunately, the math behind that concept
is not well understood.
