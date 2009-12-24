Whither FAA’s “NextGen” Solution?

[Amadeus business travel expert Owen Wild recently handed off the Road Warrior baton to Mike Valkevich, who is Senior Global Account Manager, Global Customers IT Solutions at the North American headquarters of the global travel technology leader.]

I’m pleased to be joining the ranks of Fast Company bloggers. Business travel is my topic – what’s hot, what you need to know, how to save time, money, and do things better, more efficiently, comfortably, and conveniently when you travel on business.

Business travelers recall the recent FAA computer glitch that precipitated airline traffic jams nationwide on November 19. It’s a reminder that in the years since 9/11, while much effort has gone into air travel security, little progress has been made in realizing the much-heralded Next Generation Air Transportation System solution to America’s aging air traffic control infrastructure problems.

If you’re a business traveler, you will be excused for thinking that it is high time for the U.S. to stop relying on what a recent Wall Street Journal article characterized as “antiquated systems” that mix new hardware/software with “decades-old air-traffic-control technology.” You will also be excused for feeling that perhaps the FAA isn’t doing enough, fast enough to fix things.

This latest glitch recalled the FAA computer malfunction that occurred in August 2008 and which delayed hundreds of flights nationwide. As slow as air travel has been this past year, imagine what the picture would have looked like pre-recession. The mind boggles.

These recurring FAA computer blowups, in which a tiny tech glitch results in a ripple of delays down the line, remind me just a bit too much of the Great Northeastern Blackout of 1965 and its cascading shutdowns, all caused by a mistake in setting one relay. The culprit in this latest FAA breakdown was the failure of a single computer router at a center in Utah.

For a long time the FAA has been promoting the so-called NextGen air traffic control system as the solution to these computer glitches. NextGen features global positioning systems (instead of radar) to steer airliners and other state-of-the-art technologies that will shorten flights and cut the time planes are required to

circle airports, sit on taxiways, and so on.