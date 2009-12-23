advertisement
Infographic of the Day: Create Your Very Own Webtrends Map

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
advertisement

We all know and love the Web Trends MapInformation Architects‘ sprawling diagram of the year’s hottest Internet properties, based on the maps of the Tokyo subway system.

But now, there’s more: At WebTrendMap.com, you can create your very own:

The Web-based app has a drag-and-drop map editor, and archives your visited links. Cross reference the two, and you can chart the sites you visit, and, if you’re diligent, how exactly they all relate to each other.

The only downside: You’ve got to buy the poster ($49) before getting access to the map.

Dear IA: Why not create a seperate, cheaper registration, just for the Web app?

