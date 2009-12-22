advertisement
10 Marketing Predictions for 2010

The current holiday lull is the perfect opportunity to present my marketing predictions for next year, so here goes:

By David Lavenda3 minute Read

  1. Increased
    competition in a tight market, coupled with the signs of an economic
    recovery, will prompt companies to invest more in market; but companies
    will want better metrics for how dollars are being spent to contribute to
    the bottom line.
  2. As the
    number of smart phones balloons (Gartner predicts
    1.2 billion smart phones will be in the field by the end of 2010), the
    mobile channel will become a critical one for marketers. As the technology
    continues to develop, marketers will continue to search for the best ways
    to reach consumers on their phones without annoying them.
  3. Social
    marketing progresses on the hype cycle. Marketers will realize that social
    marketing is not free, and it is not a panacea for reduced budgets. The
    human cost associated with social marketing is significant when you
    consider the hours spent blogging, tweeting, and responding to online
    content. The current inability to
    understand the bottom line contribution of social marketing the business
    will force marketers to look at social marketing with an increasingly
    analytic view.
  4. Email
    marketers will find it harder to get attention. Email is far and away the
    most popular marketing channel and it will continue to be so. Forrester
    Research     predicts email marketing to grow by 11% CAGR over the next
    four years to reach a $2B market by 2014. Savvy marketers will be
    increasingly challenged to find ways to “cut through the noise” and not be
    filtered out, either automatically by SPAM filters or manually, by dreaded
    <DEL> button.
  5. Marketers’
    attempts to reach consumers via popular social tools like Facebook and
    Twitter will improve and will become less obtrusive. Consumer backlash to
    annoying product updates and thinly-veiled ads will cause marketers to
    become more savvy. Even if consumers joined a company’s fan club to get a discount coupon, they don’t really want to really want to be “friends” with clothing stories or
    hardware outlets.
  6. A new
    social tool or application will become the darling of 2010. Just like
    Facebook and Twitter before it, a new social tool will capture the
    attention of those always looking for the next thing.
  7. It will become easier to create mobile and social applications that run on
    multiple platforms without having to create one a dedicated app for each
    one. Tools and services will become increasingly available that will lower development and maintenance costs
    for marketers.
  8. The use of virtual meetings and webinar will expand. During the current downturn, companies have learned how to effectively use virtual meetings to reduce travel
    costs and improve efficiency. The use of this technology will expand in
    2010 – look for an increased number of webinars and virtual sales
    meetings. Tools will improve to
    provide additional functionality.
  9. As the number of marketing channels increases to include social and mobile
    applications, the need to understand the contribution of each channel to
    the marketing mix will become critical. Measuring the response to
    marketing activities will become a management expectation of more and more
    companies.
  10. Tools to measure marketing activities will continue to improve, and new ones
    will appear on the market. Interbrand
    expects this to be a $1B market. With the availability of these new tools,
    marketers will be able to better analyze (and therefore justify) their
    marketing budgets, based on meaningful metrics.

Happy holidays.

