10 Marketing Predictions for 2010

The current holiday lull is the perfect opportunity to present my marketing predictions for next year, so here goes:
- Increased
competition in a tight market, coupled with the signs of an economic
recovery, will prompt companies to invest more in market; but companies
will want better metrics for how dollars are being spent to contribute to
the bottom line.
- As the
number of smart phones balloons (Gartner predicts
1.2 billion smart phones will be in the field by the end of 2010), the
mobile channel will become a critical one for marketers. As the technology
continues to develop, marketers will continue to search for the best ways
to reach consumers on their phones without annoying them.
- Social
marketing progresses on the hype cycle. Marketers will realize that social
marketing is not free, and it is not a panacea for reduced budgets. The
human cost associated with social marketing is significant when you
consider the hours spent blogging, tweeting, and responding to online
content. The current inability to
understand the bottom line contribution of social marketing the business
will force marketers to look at social marketing with an increasingly
analytic view.
- Email
marketers will find it harder to get attention. Email is far and away the
most popular marketing channel and it will continue to be so. Forrester
Research predicts email marketing to grow by 11% CAGR over the next
four years to reach a $2B market by 2014. Savvy marketers will be
increasingly challenged to find ways to “cut through the noise” and not be
filtered out, either automatically by SPAM filters or manually, by dreaded
<DEL> button.
- Marketers’
attempts to reach consumers via popular social tools like Facebook and
Twitter will improve and will become less obtrusive. Consumer backlash to
annoying product updates and thinly-veiled ads will cause marketers to
become more savvy. Even if consumers joined a company’s fan club to get a discount coupon, they don’t really want to really want to be “friends” with clothing stories or
hardware outlets.
- A new
social tool or application will become the darling of 2010. Just like
Facebook and Twitter before it, a new social tool will capture the
attention of those always looking for the next thing.
- It will become easier to create mobile and social applications that run on
multiple platforms without having to create one a dedicated app for each
one. Tools and services will become increasingly available that will lower development and maintenance costs
for marketers.
- The use of virtual meetings and webinar will expand. During the current downturn, companies have learned how to effectively use virtual meetings to reduce travel
costs and improve efficiency. The use of this technology will expand in
2010 – look for an increased number of webinars and virtual sales
meetings. Tools will improve to
provide additional functionality.
- As the number of marketing channels increases to include social and mobile
applications, the need to understand the contribution of each channel to
the marketing mix will become critical. Measuring the response to
marketing activities will become a management expectation of more and more
companies.
- Tools to measure marketing activities will continue to improve, and new ones
will appear on the market. Interbrand
expects this to be a $1B market. With the availability of these new tools,
marketers will be able to better analyze (and therefore justify) their
marketing budgets, based on meaningful metrics.
Happy holidays.