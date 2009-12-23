The Next Generation of Crowdsourcing

This year, we have analyzed many trends in the luxury industry, pop culture, Gen Y and social entrepreneurship. Among these trends, one of the strongest and most promising is crowdsourcing. We have written a case study focused on Kiva — a top digital influencer in non-profit — and reported on emerging crowdsourcing companies, such as 99Designs. To explore this new frontier even further, we spoke with Philip Letts, founder ofblur Group.

Philip spent the last 15 years building tech companies in both the US and UK — most of which incorporate a community-oriented spin. He has helped to build Tradaq, a business to business broker marketplace, and Surfkitchen, the smart phone experience without the smart phone company. More recently, he has focused his efforts on building blur Group — a company that applies the key principles of crowdsourcing to a variety of different industries, from design to marketing to entrepreneurs and to writers.

Q: What is the process of building a successful crowdsourcing company?

A: Before you can monetize the crowd, you need to build it. Identify what kind of crowd you’d like to develop and why your audience would want to be a part of it. For instance, if you’re going to build a crowd of experts, go through industry magazines, online publications, social networks, essentially any media that targets your audience. Then find those that would best be suited for your crowd. And make sure you have a carrot at the end of your stick. You could offer free services or financial incentives for them to join.

Building a crowd can take a while. It can take a couple of years, in fact. It took blur Group two years to grow their “art crowd,”b-uncut . The next step is to monetize their output by building a marketplace around them. “Once you hit around 500 people, then monetize,” says Philip. b-uncut transformed into a marketplace for buyers and sellers of art, where artist retain 80% of the profits.

Q: What trends do you see in crowdsourcing? And what can we expect in the future?

A: Management and ownership. We are moving away from crowdsourcing models developed by early leaders, like Wikipedia. Now, crowds are being handpicked, curated and managed. If you handpick your crowd, you can offer a higher degree of quality assurance for your clients. “This model accelerate quicker than we expected,” says Philip, and shows no signs of slowing.