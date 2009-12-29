Undead Tech: the Ultra-Thin Notebook

Since time immemorial, gadget buyers have been discarding their most prized gizmos for newer, thinner, sleeker gizmos, often at the expense of practicality, durability, and stupendous amounts of money. But in the last few years, emaciated machines have also become economical. The latest company to get it right is Dell.

The new Vostro laptop accomplishes the trifecta: thin, competent and rationally priced. Dell proved it had the chops to go super-thin when it released the premium Adamo notebook earlier this year, but only with the Vostro have they proven they’re serious about making gaunt devices be practical. The Vostro starts at just $450 and goes up to $650, and while the speed won’t melt your face off–chips top out at 1.3GHz–these things are admirably equipped with Intel Core Solo and Core Duo chips, and are blazing fast compared to their anemic, Atom-powered competition, cheapo netbooks.

We have Motorola to thank for the recent rash of thin-rage: their 0.54-inch-thick RAZR proved in 2004 that you can make a laughably bad product and still achieve meteoric sales as long as the gizmo strikes an under-fed pose. It may have taken 15 button-pushes just to get to a new text message, but the RAZR sold 110 million units in four years.

Other companies rushed to imitate the formula with their own rangy, barely-usable devices, like the Samsung SGH-XH20, pictured next to its forebear. (For a while, the XH20 held the record as the world’s thinnest phone at just 0.3 inches.) Other companies like CARD Mobile Phone are still sacrificing function for form, as evidenced by this thing: a phone that is the thickness of three credit cards stacked together, and which relies on a presumably awful on-screen keyboard for data entry.