This Holiday, Help Fight the Dangers of Wrap Rage

‘Tis the season for shopping, gift-giving and another less-fortunate holiday tradition: Wrap rage. This is the common name associated with heightened levels of frustration, anger, and potential injury resulting from one’s inability to open a package.

While this phenomenon exists all year round, it is brought to a more pronounced level of frenzy during the holiday season. I know this year I will be “raging” as well, as I help my newly adopted seven-year-old open her impenetrably-packaged Christmas toys, complete with an array of endless and unnecessary twist-ties. As a packaging designer, I refuse to go through one more holiday season without applying my design thinking to solving what has become a very widespread problem. More than a ranting, this is a call to action for designers, engineers, brand owners and retailers to focus our collective abilities towards eliminating this phenomenon so we can enjoy our purchases free from irritation and injury.

The term “wrap rage” has become such a familiar term that it was a finalist for Webster’s 2009 Word of the Year. It was showcased on Curb Your Enthusiasm this season as Larry David poignantly struggles with a package first with his hands, later with knives, finally throwing it to the ground in disgust. In addition to being extremely annoying, there is an intrinsic danger with these impenetrable packages. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, each year an estimated 300,000 people visit the hospital as a result of lacerations incurred from packaging. Emergency room doctors are especially slammed with package-related visits the week after Christmas.

The most common forms of packaging that are likely to incite wrap rage are plastic blisters and clamshells, often referred to as “oysters,” based on their likeness in configuration to the oyster and their difficulty to open. These packages are often welded shut with limited or no means of product egress. Other examples include multi-layered or multi-component packaging that requires numerous steps in the unpacking process.

Before we begin to dialogue together as to what we can do to address this problem, it is important to understand why the problem exists in the first place. Wrap rage is born from the retailers’ need for products that self-merchandise without the fear of theft. Clear plastic packaging offers full product visibility and can also be sealed to keep thieves out. Product theft, or “shrinkage,” is a significant issue. The National Association for Shoplifting Prevention estimates losses from pilferage at more than $10 billion dollars a year. While there are many forms of anti-theft technologies available, retailers are hesitant to employ them as they can be complex, costly, and may actually deter a consumer’s desire for purchase. The easiest solution for retailers has been to place the pilfer-resistant burden on the package itself.