Social Capitalists Find The Right Balance

I was at an event for McKinsey & Company alumni in Manhattan last week, and Dominic Barton, McKinsey’s managing director, shared something that really hit me. He said that McKinsey believes that the “leader of the future” needs to be a “tri-sector athlete.” He or she needs to be able to lead for-profit organizations, public (government) organizations, and social organizations.

We’ve covered this growing influence before, and it seems

that the public and social sectors’ organizations are commanding more

attention. They are recruiting more graduates, demanding more resources,

playing a larger role in the national and global dialogue.

Today I met with a global non-profit that is interested in

seeing how it can develop a revenue-generating consulting service of some type.

It wants to find new ways to pursue its social mission by leveraging a broad

global network of influential people in a way that is profitable and therefore

sustaining. It is already helping several large multinationals launch new

products and projects in far reaches of the globe that do good while they make

money.

This emergence of social for-profit companies offers us a

glimpse of what the new executive may look like – one that can find the sweet

spot between social interests with stockholder expectations.

If a firm like McKinsey, which serves many of the largest

corporations in the world, is seeing the social sector growing into a requisite

testing ground for tomorrow’s leaders, then that is just more evidence of what

I’ve been writing about for months.

Looking at some of the business leaders I’ve interviewed,

there are several outthinkers who stand out based on ethonomic criteria.

These people already represent what McKinsey is starting to look for – social

capitalists.

Mikey Dobin – Senior vice president and co-owner of Valley Forge Fabrics. Rapidly ahead of

its competition in the “green” area, Valley Forge Fabrics is the first to

produce a fabric made entirely by post consumer waste (e.g., used paper and

cotton).