Women Will Be Greener Than Men in 2010

Americans are pledging to lead greener lives in 2010, according to a recent study by Tiller, LLC . Of the 1,000 adults polled, 53% said they would make a green New Year’s resolution–and women are leading the way.

Women are more likely than men to experience “green guilt,” as the poll calls it–41% versus just 27% of men. As a result, women are more focused on following through with their green resolutions (52% will “very likely” adopt green habits in 2010, as opposed to 33% of men).

How will Americans personally do their part? Recycling more, reducing household energy consumption, and buying from environmentally responsible companies top the list of ways to improve habits. However, many polled already claim to be leading greener lives. In the past year, 76% say they’ve cut back on energy use, and 50% even declined purchasing products with packaging that may harm the environment.

According to a 2009 report by the United Nations Population Fund, women in developing countries bear the brunt of climate change–if there’s a poor harvest, it’s still their responsibility to ensure their family has enough food–making it interesting that American women, though for very different reasons, share that heightened concern.

