The Real Challenge In Our Financial System Today: Who is the End and Who is the Means?

When I was involved in the venture capital world helping to fund a number of technology startups, one thing that struck me as significant but never voiced by anyone was the disconnect of objectives between the two parties in the transaction.

Entrepreneurs start their companies because of a passion to a vision. Rarely is that vision just about “how can I make a boatful of money”. It is almost always about how can I help, how can I solve this problem or overcome that challenge. And it is always about serving a marketplace to provide a better solution to the needs of their intended customers.

At some point there is a need for additional resources, which in turn requires access to additional capital. And so the relationship with the financial community begins. Whether it is through friends, family, banks, or investors, the entrepreneur enters the world of financing.

The financing community, however, is oriented towards one key objective: a return on their investment (ROI). Of course for them to get a return on their investment they need to have something to invest in. Enter the entrepreneur.

For the financing community the entrepreneur is a means to their end – ROI. For the entrepreneur the financing is a means to their end – to serve the marketplace.

So who is the means and who is the end? When “the system” works, the two are positively aligned and both ends are achieved simultaneously. When the entrepreneur achieves success in the marketplace and is able to be of service to their end consumer, then the financing entity achieves their end, achieving a strong ROI.