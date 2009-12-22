Five Rules You Should Know about Being a Creative Business Professional

There’s the way of the world and then there’s the way you want the world to be. For some of us that includes business.

advertisement

advertisement

there is the truly illegal and then there is the truly creative, which sometimes “jumps the curve”, as new social media legend Guy Kawasaki tell us. What do I mean by this? Well, I want to give you five rules for

making your own company and, if you are not ready for that, making your

own product and running your responsibilities like a true innovator.

Read. There is such thing as “baddies.” Take these Russian baddies: Russian cyber terrorists targeted Citigroup in a hack attack on the TARP-heavy bank. Citigroup’s spokesperson Joe Petro says no, it is not true. The FBI is investigating a hacker attack on Citigroup

Inc. that led to the theft of tens of millions of dollars, The Wall

Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Citing anonymous government officials, the Journal reported that the

hackers were connected to a Russian cyber gang. Two other computer

systems, at least one of connected to a U.S. government agency, were

also attacked. The Chinese “baddies” have been fighting for a while between government

departments for control of the web, and the issue that is interesting

is not so much that the Chinese authorities are demanding that web sites register their domains to allow further control of content. The interesting story is how Chinese media continues to thrive despite social and political control.

advertisement

China is not just one big mega government with so much central power that it can control every medium. Knowing that, artists make so much media that misses the government clutches. There is plenty room for creating art on the sidelines of Chinese government control. A good source for the media angle on this is David Bandurski, who helps as a researcher at the China Media Project. He writes: Culture is still subject to rigid controls in China.

The most vibrant cultural activity goes on in the margins, in that

strange grey space between the cracks of official control. And much of

this activity is permitted to go on precisely because it has been so

effectively sidelined by the authorities that it is not perceived as a

threat. Why do I write about this in Fast Company? I believe there is a strong

parallel between the will of an artist and the management of a company,

especially in an economic domain fueled by openness.

I also believe that while corporate structures certainly give us the

barriers and foundations that allow a given product set to thrive and

prosper, they also inhibit. So,

here are your five rules for thriving even though you are working in a

system that thrives because it limits you, in some ways. 1. Treat your product like the new Constitution: Where

democracy and freedom of expression thrives, business innovation takes

root, and it can be just as powerful as art. Make your product not only

useful to people, but let it be used as a tool for liberation — of

habits, of protocol, of standards that have been worn out.

advertisement

2. Think differently, because you don’t necessarily come from a

legacy. You are as original as the day you were born. Yes, someone or

something made you, or the business you work for was there before you.

But create as if you had never even heard of this company before.

Invent it as if for the first time. Just like you were invented for the

first time. 3. Be playful. Artists are good with starting out with a blank

canvas and deciding what it is once they make it into what it is. Stop

thinking so much about fitting into a protocol and just push it out.

What comes out of your head, Zeus-like, might be not only original, but

practical. Use that. 4. Be an evangelist of things people cannot see yet. Preachers are good

at this. We can’t see the God they preach about, but man, they sure are

convincing. Lay the tracks. Talk as if this is the one thing that

people are missing in their lives and what do you know, hearing it

enough, they will be convinced that yes, this is the golden fleece. I

didn’t know it existed, but you seem to know a lot about it, so it must

be true. 5. Create what you need. As individual as you are, you are also

human, so people may be more like you than you know. This seems a

little contradictory to my blatant proselytizing about individuality.

But no. No, sir! We are individual. But we are just like our friends

and the strangers on the train. We need things. Create from that need.

You will help people.

That’s it. Time for vacation.