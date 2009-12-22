You Could Hire This Robot Teacher for $77,000

The robot revolution is indeed on its way: Soon we’ll have robovacuums, robot chefs, and now, robots teaching our kids about robots. But it’s not a one-way evolution, as humans are becoming little more futuristic too, with the help of a robo-knee.

Japan’s Bot for School Kids

The robot pictured above is yet another humanoid robot (that’ll be an android, then) joining the ranks currently led by Honda’s amazing Asimo. This unnamed machine is based on a design by ZMP and is pretty capable–even has a video-projection system built in. There’s a lithium battery to give it some autonomy, and all the gyros and accelerometers to give it a sense of balance as its 21 joints let it amble across the floor. It can speak and hear, and it’s WiFi enabled for remote control.

As you can see from the video below, this new robot just isn’t quite in the same class as Asimo. Its locomotion is stilted, and it basically hops from foot to foot while walking–Asimo’s gait, in comparison, is so very human that it can stroll, jog and even run pretty much exactly as we do. Asimo’s sensor array is also smarter, and it has manipulator hands for doing physical tasks.

But though the orange guy here, from Nippon Institute of Technology, Harada and Znug, isn’t quite as smart, he does have one big advantage over Asimo: You can buy him, if you have a spare $77,000 lying around. The intention is that he’ll be used to teach kids about robotics, which is why the price tag is Institutional-scale. It’s a good indicator of the way things are going, though. Soon the price of an android will be cheap enough that we can all afford a plastic pal who’s fun to be with.