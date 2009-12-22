The Power of Partners

“In the past a leader was a boss. Today’s leaders must be partners with their people. They no longer can lead solely based on positional power.” Ken Blanchard

THE BOTTOM LINE

I just finished reading the “Power of 2” by Rodd Wagner & Gale Muller. This book is required reading for any Manager who expects their operation to be successful in the aftermath of the current economic meltdown. Why? Because it clearly outlines the power that can be unleashed if Employees are turned into real Partners. Never thought about Employees becoming your Business Partners? Then you better start because in the Restructuring of every business that is going to occur in 2010 and beyond the Partnership Relationship is the only relationship that is going to allow a Company/Operation to be successful in the WorkQuake™ of the Knowledge Economy.

Some relevant research provided by the authors that supports my position is:

Ø Workgroups headed by a Partner and not a Boss have twice the number of engaged “Partners” in the workgroup. And engaged Partners deliver a higher level of performance than Employees who are traditionally not trusted and are currently coerced into working harder by threatens of layoff and reduction in pay.

Ø Engaged Partners deliver a higher level of performance than Employees. They have:

1. 27% less absenteeism.