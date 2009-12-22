Last.fm’s Year in Music: New York, London, and the World

Last.fm has released two great charts illustrating the year’s most popular music in New York, London, and the World. (Click those links for full-size versions.)

Last.fm has always been a haven for data nerds (if you’ve got a subscription, you can create one of these charts of your own listening history). But when you see that data in the aggregate, it starts to look pretty strange, when you think about it.

We all assume that cities have different, edgier tastes than the ‘burbs. But did you really think the differences would be this large? And the cities themselves aren’t similar at all. Here’s a detail of New York:

And London: