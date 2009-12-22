Today’s Vision of Tomorrow: Cable TV’s Apple-ocalypse, BBC’s Set-Top Box

TV is changing. We’re still finishing the transition to slim HDTV sets, and now the way entertainment is being delivered to us is transforming. Cable TV may change swiftly, and even the venerable BBC has got the Internet TV bug.

Cable TV’s Appleocalypse

The Wall Street Journal has added the latest spin on the Apple iTunes TV rumors, by noting that both CBS and Disney are said to be very interested in Apple’s proposal for streaming subscribed TV content through iTunes.

According to the paper’s sources, Apple has indeed been in talks with many different networks, and Disney and CBS are the two closest to inking a deal. The rumor makes sense on many levels, starting with the fact that Apple and Disney have had close ties for years, and Steve Jobs is still Disney’s largest single shareholder. The recent purchase of streaming-content provider Lala by Apple would give the company much-needed expertise on wiring streaming content into iTunes. And from the networks point of view, Apple is a leviathan with millions of singed-up iTunes users: If it can stream TV shows (or a selection of shows from the network’s archives) to these users, they may constitute a new audience. And for a reported fee of $2 to $4 per subscriber for broadcast networks, and $1 to $2 for cable ones, it’s pretty easy money from the network’s point of view. It may even result in extra revenue, rather than cannibalizing other revenue channels, as appropriately low access fees to Apple’s service could tempt people away from piracy.

And there’s Apple’s fabled tablet to think about. Though this story has popped up in many places on the Web this morning, and the WSJ piece even pins a date of March on the iTablet, nobody’s connected the two up. Logically, Apple’s tablet would be the perfect vehicle for delivering TV shows. It’s the perfect size, it’s portable, it’s wireless so you could stream your chosen content no matter where you are, the screen will be big enough for comfortable viewing…and so on.

The one sticking point may be U.S. cable companies, and how they react. These dinosaurs are unlikely to let their business slip out of their claws very easily, no matter how much Apple’s revolutionized the music industry beforehand. (Witness the never-ending games of chicken played between cable providers and stations over carriage fees; the latest skirmish is between Time Warner Cable and Fox.) And perhaps that’s where the tablet–and maybe even the iPhone–fit in: The tablet will likely sell like hotcakes, and could be the perfect disruptive tech Apple needs to shake up the TV business just as it did for music with the iPod an cell phones with the iPhone.