B2B PR: Predictions from the Dr. Freud of B2B

So what does any B2B marketer want?As the year winds down and a new one begins to rear its head, it seems as good a time as any to wrap our hands around an answer.Forget for minute generalities like more leads or a better ROI that we all can spout in our sleep. Let's try to really plumb the depths of the question.Which brings us to the Dr. Freud of B2B, someone who has made a specialty of understanding the B2B psyche and advancing its cause. We're talking about Paul Dunay, B2B blogger extraordinaire and Global Managing Director of Services and Social Marketing for enterprise communications company Avaya. Paul is also co-author of Facebook Marketing for Dummies.I first met Paul when he carved out a niche for himself at consulting firm BearingPoint where he headed up global field marketing. Grasping early on that online would be an adrenaline boost to B2B marketing, Paul at BearingPoint created an online content factory with the precision of a sausage factory in its reusability. Grind out an article, repurpose it as a white paper…a blog…an email… a webinar…a podcast and on and on. Done systematically, as Paul did, the factory creates a crescendo of influence that turns a would-be marketer into a thought leader.At Avaya now for the last year, Dunay says he has harnessed even more raw material for a content factory since Avaya is both a product and services company. "Services are the hardest things to sell and B2B services are even tougher," he says. "There's nothing to show, nothing to demonstrate. So that really puts an emphasis on building trust up front in the sales and marketing process. At Avaya, while I still face that challenge, I can amplify our efforts with innovative products that can help get us in the door in the first place."So what does Dunay see as he inspects the B2B landscape?"2010 will be B2B's year to put its special stamp on social media – specifically in the area of creating communities with blogs, forums, microblogs like Twitter, and of course, innovative use of social networks like Facebook. I think you are going to see some new uses of Facebook in B2B, not just for a corporate presence but for real interactive and engaging experiences on the site.It will also be the year mobile will take off for B2B. I'm excited to try mobile and we already have a pilot planned."What are some other initiatives you'll be doing in 2010?"Wow, we are doing quite a lot. One will be relaunching our forums and migrating them to our website so they're directly connected to support.avaya.com. That means our search function will be integrated with our Knowledge Management feature. I know it sounds simple but it is far from it and it is fundamental to our providing superior service to our customer and partners.Along the same lines of interacting with our customers, we're ginning up a new listening engine. This is actually our third engine. The exciting thing about it is that it will let us engage would-be customers, as well as customers, around topics relevant to Avaya. Ultimately, we should be able to generate leads from some of the conversations.Combining our social media efforts with our lead gen / lead nurturing tools is a very exciting space for B2B marketers to be in. Look for me to be working on that next year and blogging about it a lot. I think it's never been a better time to be a B2B marketer!"What will you be doing to accelerate your B2B marketing and PR in 2010? I'd love to hear from you.