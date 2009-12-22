Typographic Riddle Winner and Next Week’s Prize: Canon EOS 7D!

Congratulations to our Typographic Riddles sweepstakes winner and soon to be owner of a nook e-book reader: Max Pfeifer.

Here’s a bit more about Max: My name is Max Pfeifer. I am an artist, designer, and editor; as well as an amateur barber and soccer coach. I work as a graphic artist from a home office in northeast Ohio, servicing local and nationwide clients. Please visit my Web site at www.lindamax.com to learn more about me and my company.

When I’m not working I enjoy reading and solving puzzles. I also get a kick out of coaching soccer and baseball, while spending lots of time with my three great kids.

The next sweepstakes starts tomorrow, it’s a test of your brand recognition skills. And the prize is our biggest yet: A Canon EOS 7D DSLR camera.

Here are the answers to last week’s Typographic Riddles: