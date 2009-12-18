The Gift of Giving: Top Holiday Cause Marketing Campaigns

This season, Americans will spend upwards of $450 billion on holiday giving, spending roughly $380 per household on gifts (down from last year’s estimate of $418) according to the Conference Board. While retail spending is expected to decline, charitable giving this season is expected to grow. According to a survey commissioned by the American Red Cross, more than 90 percent of Americans plan to donate to charity this season. More than 70 percent of survey respondents felt that it is more important than ever to donate because of the state of the economy. No doubt, this support is deeply needed.

Consumers are taking this interest in charitable support to the marketplace. They’re looking for more meaningful brand experiences and are voting with their pocketbooks for ethical companies and quality brands that not only reflect their social and environmental values, but also provide an authentic opportunity to give back. As a result, many retailers are turning to cause-related marketing this holiday season. Here are a few of the most effective examples from this season:

Starbucks launched a holiday-themed promotion with (RED) supporting the Global Fund’s HIV/AIDS programs in Africa. Starbucks’ campaign includes $.05 donation for select drinks, a $1 donation for any purchase over $15 and an “All You Need Is Love” CD, John Legend, U2, Dave Matthews Band and Playing for Change. http://www.starbucksloveproject.com/. Starbucks is getting the most bang for its buck by integrating several promotions into an overall holiday giving campaign and bringing it to life both in the store and online.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is building upon their partnership with the Nothing But Nets campaign by giving 2 free tickets to every person who makes a donation to the campaign via www.nothingbutnets.net between December 15 to January 31. Through the promotion, the NBA is able to turn fans into donors and donors into fans.

Macy’s launched a digital cause promotion in which visitors to their site post a letter or video to Santa about why they believe in giving and the holiday spirit. Macy’s donates $1 for each letter or video to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, up to $1 million. Macy’s program has created significant buzz online, authentically building upon their history with Santa and their partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation linking social media, online giving, and online shopping.

Retailers are not the only one focused on holiday gifts that give back; many nonprofits are placing increased focus on promoting holiday swag. For example:

Invisible Children, a popular youth-oriented campaign focused on ending the war in Northern Uganda is promoting their branded apparel, DVDs and other items this season. One item of note is the MEND bag is sustainably manufactured by local woman in a conflict-affected area of Uganda. Through the bag, Invisible Children is generating real value for the communities for which they advocate.