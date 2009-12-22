The (Home) Office Drinking Game: Comes With Free Hangover!

Linguistically, there are many differences between Americans and British. I say braces, you say suspenders. I say suspenders, you say garter belt. And when I say Black Friday, I don’t mean the retail frenzy that goes on the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday is, given my country’s predilection for wine, women, song, and yet more wine, the hot and heavy piss-up that goes on each Friday before Christmas. The next morning, most office workers are nursing black hole-sized hangovers, whilst ambulance crews put in the paperwork for a big fat overtime check. This is all fine and dandy because the next day is a Saturday (unless, of course, your party continued through the weekend, and you woke up Monday morning an hour before your 9 a.m. meeting, in a Dumpster, with first-degree burns around your mouth, wearing someone else’s clothes, smelling of Cheeto dust and cabbage, with your newest best friend who’s a hobo called Shizzle. Who’s dead.)

Over here, the run-up to Christmas and the New Year means lots of parties–both for business and pleasure–which means that, if you’re an office worker, chances are your colleagues are in the same boat as you–albeit a wobbly one, bobbing up and down on the choppy waves of post-festival nausea. So, the size queens amongst you can duke it out at the water cooler to discover just whose hangover is biggest, whilst the more discreet can just sleep it off in the janitor’s cupboard, making sure they left their jacket hanging on their chair.

Telecommuters, however, have it easy–or do we? Those of us who work from home are probably more blasé about white nights out. After all, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that there is no one to hide your hideously altered state from, and you can just sit and stare blearily at a screen without worrying who’s going to smell that musky, morning-after odor. (You can tell I wasn’t out on the lash last night, as all my American spellings are poifect.)

However, while an unproductive day in a traditional office merely means you might be a little less popular for a few days with the rest of your team, that pile-driver headache and lack of focus means you’re the one who loses out. If you don’t do the work, you don’t get paid. And if you don’t do the work you said you were going to do, your clients and paymasters are going to think that you’re flakier than a snowman with psoriasis. Ergo, less commissions. Which means less money for booze.

So, what do you do when there seems to be some unspoken magnetic force propelling you away from your computer and towards your bedroom? Here are some suggestions: