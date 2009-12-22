Guest Post: Your Holiday Giving Strategy: Is it Decoration or Dedication?

In today’s world, we often forget what the holidays are all about: people. It is about pausing from the hustle and bustle of every day and taking some time to be with those important to us, and to reach out to those in need. Unfortunately, this principle has often become an institutionalized, mechanical holiday giving campaign for companies around the world. A donation to a charity tagged on the bottom of the holiday card or a box of Toys for Tots sitting in the building lobby. The question arises: Are these types of giving tactics sustainable, or even in line with your corporate sustainability goals?

Sustainability is about so much more than just being environmentally friendly. We often forget the equally important aspects of sustainability: the people we work with and affect as businesses, and capital we are spending and the return on investment (ROI) of our business practices. Let’s think about how to create a people-centered, sustainable giving program for your business, large or small.

According to a study by ADC Partners, 80 percent of consumers feel that it is still important for brands and companies to set aside money for social purposes during a recession. But how, in a capital constrained period, do you create a sustainable giving strategy? My company took a three-pronged approach to holiday giving: start locally, think globally, talk simply.

Start Locally

At ignition, our mantra is “Fueling Brands with Positive Human Energy,” so we partnered with a local organization and shared our positive energy with a gift of time. Moving in the Spirit is a non-profit dance education organization working with low-income, inner-city youth in Atlanta. They have a holiday store fundraiser to provide affordable gifts to their students for their families. We took our local staff of about 25 people and spent four or five hours setting up the store and decorating the theater using our event skills to bring their holiday store to life. Even though this was a small gift of people and time, it had a big return for the recipient and the giver.

Think Globally