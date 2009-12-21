Street-Artist Banksy Takes on Global Warming

Banksy, perhaps the best-known street artist in the world, is back again, with four new works on the streets of Camden, England. The most interesting one happens to be the most simple, and it’s pegged to the Copenhagen Climate Summit: It’s just a tag above a canal that appears half-submerged and reads, “I don’t believe in global warming.”

If you’re not familiar with Banksy, he rose to fame on the back of numerous anti-authority pieces–he’s become something of a national treasure in Britain, and the walls he’s tagged have sparked debates about historic preservation. More recently, he’s been making a lucrative jump into “fine art”–recently, he painted an elephant for a solo gallery show.

