Spoiled U.K. Tots Visiting Santa in Lapland Can Now Fly “Green Routes”

Most people I know have fond Christmas memories of going to the local mall with Mom and Dad to pay a visit to Santa and tell him how well-behaved they’ve been all year. You’d snap a picture with the jolly fat man, an elf would give you a red lollipop, and then it was off to an overcrowded Macy’s for some last-minute shopping.

But for some lucky (spoiled?) kids in the U.K., visiting Santa at the mall just doesn’t cut it. So their parents put them on a plane and fly them to his workshop.

Folks in the U.K. believe that Father Christmas lives in Lapland, or Rovaniemi, Finland, north of the Arctic Circle. Thirty-five planes make this trek daily during the peak of the holiday season. Now to make this frivolous journey seem more reasonable, some flights are going green.

In attempt to greenwash reduce CO2 emissions by 12 to15 tons a day, “Green Routes,” a joint venture between Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the U.K., now allows these flights to utilize Norwegian airspace, cutting up to 800 miles off the trip each way.

Hey, U.K.–know how else to cut back on emissions? Don’t fly your children to visit Santa Claus. That might even earn them a spot on his “nice” list.

[Via Treehugger]