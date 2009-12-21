Using Newsletters to Drive Business

Developing a newsletter is a great way to engage your users and generate site referrals. Newsletters give your readers a call to action (whether it’s a discount or joining your social cause), enable you keep in touch with your audience and can be effectively measured to refine your strategy to maximize your digital impact. Take a look at the image below to see a snapshot of ProBlogger’s website traffic. Each spike is the result of the ProBlogger newsletter. We’ll share several tips to build your subscriber base and develop compelling content for your newsletter.

Building Your Subscriber-base

Make your newsletter visible: Have multiple links pointing to your newsletter. A link in the sidebar, below blog posts and a badge in the header are prime locations for links to your newsletter.

Make it simple: Signing up should not be difficult. The easier you make it, the more likely you’re going to have readers subscribe. Try providing a field where all readers need to do is write their e-mail address.

Newsletter Content

Define your goals: What is the purpose of your newsletter? What are you trying to accomplish? Is it to generate leads? Site referrals? Educate? Increase product sales? There needs to be a clear call-to-action.

Segment your target audience: If you have multiple audience demographics, it’s important to segment them into distinct groups. If you send a blanket message to all of your customers, your message might fall upon deaf ears because it is not relevant. Are some of your customers price sensitive? Offer coupons and discounts. Or, are some of your customers passionate about your industry? Offer insight and news updates about the key issues surrounding your industry.