Undead Tech: The Hooked-Up Luxury Car

In the run-up to the Detroit Auto Show , there have been a lot of new hoopties sneak-peeked by luxury car companies, but perhaps none as truly hooked up as the new Audi A8 . The A8 is arguably this year’s torch-bearer for slick-but-attainable luxury cars: It rolls on an eight-speed gearbox, streams Google Earth maps into its nav system and even does 3-D terrain mapping.

Sure, I already talked about cars once in this Undead Tech series, but this is different. Computerized cars like the ones in that post are practical: the new Chevy Volt lets you pick when it charges the battery, for example, and new Fords let you set different privileges for different keys. Cars like the A8 (and competitors like the BMW 7-series) don’t have to pay homage to practicality: they just do the most advanced stuff their engineers can think of, because, well, they can. And because it’s badass.

Check out this thing, above–it’s the A8’s eight-inch, Google-enabled nav system. It contains an on-board graphics processor and a hard drive, streams music wirelessly from your smartphone, and does way more than you ever realized you needed a car to do. Not only is this thing connected to the Web via a cellular radio, but it lets you plan trips at home on Google Maps and upload them to the car. If you get lost anyway, you can use high-res 3-D images from Google Earth to find your way–all controlled by voice commands, a touchpad, and this multi-function knob (below).

BMW has had something sorta like this for a while: the iDrive system (below), which has been sucking pretty steadily since its introduction in 2001. (Mercedes also has a similar-looking system, without most of the functionality). The Audi serves as a mobile WiFi hotspot, recognizes fingertip handwriting on its touchpad and adds an anti-vibration motor in the steering column meant to cancel out road feedback. On top of all that, Audi has installed a massive 1,400-watt stereo system wired to 19 speakers, and has one of the better pedestrian-detection early-warning systems out there.