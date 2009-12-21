WET in Vegas: CityCenter’s Kool-Aid-Colored Fountain, Giant Popsicles, and More [VIDEO]

Without a doubt, the physical “Center” of the new Las Vegas superdevelopment CityCenter is a shimmering circular fountain tucked into the glass curves of the anchor hotel Aria. It seems pretty enough until you start to notice something you’ve definitely never seen before. Was that a hot pink splash? Electric blue? Wait a second–colored water? In the middle of the day? That eye-defying spectacle, and four more like it, are brought to you by WET, the Sun Valley, California-based design firm that turns natural elements into high-tech entertainment.

WET’s signature work can be found up and down the strip–there are perhaps no fountains more famous than their work at the Bellagio, where streams of water spout high into the air to Frank

Sinatra tunes. But when WET got tapped for CityCenter, its CEO Mark Fuller wanted to do something that would test their creative limits. “Instead of doing one piece, why not do a bunch of pieces and let people discover these wild experiences?” Fuller led me on a treasure hunt to all five features during the CityCenter opening to explain WET’s seemingly-impossible alchemy.

Two of the features, although visually stunning, were created more for their auditory purposes. Four two-story cable-suspended glass walls made by Joel Berman use tiny drips of water to make a soothing zen-like buzz in an indoor restaurant. And a 270-foot arced waterwall with waves of water pattering over tiny chunks of slate block out any vehicular sounds in a hotel traffic circle. (For any of you already getting concerned about fountains in the desert, all

WET’s water is reclaimed, purified with a reverse osmosis process and

dumped back into circulation.)

It’s the other three features that are the true showstoppers, starting with that Kool-Aid colored fountain. Using projected light directed with motorized mirrors, WET is able to laser-focus a splotch of color anywhere on the fountain, making it hundreds of times more intense than a traditional spotlight. But just getting color in daylight wasn’t enough. WET re-engineered their proprietary multi-axis, motion-control underwater robots so they could aim two one-inch streams of water 20-30 feet in the air and have them collide into hot spots–“watersparks”–with a new level of precision the industry had never seen before.

At the center of the Daniel Libeskind- and David Rockwell-designed Crystals, a dozen plexiglass cylinders shoot up from the floor in the same random angles as Libeskind’s walls. This is Halo, and contained within those innocent forms are spinning vortices of water. The vacuum-sealed cylinders suck and spin the water in and out of their volumes, like continuously filling and draining bathtubs. The violent, raging water spouts literally dance–sometimes stretching the length of the tubes and sometimes bursting wildy out of their tornado shapes. “You could give a whole physics lesson here,” says Fuller, watching people embrace the tubes to feel their energy. WET even managed to break a few rules of fluid dynamics: Thanks to the ability to introduce water tangentially, forcing the vortex the other direction, WET can even make water spin backwards, Southern Hemisphere-style. That’s miracle-grade water.