Undead Tech: Space Tourism

Recently, Virgin mogul Richard Branson unveiled the SpaceShipTwo, the world’s first commercial space-plane. With three bodies, five hybrid rocket engines, and (apparently) zero room for spaces in its title, the SpaceShipTwo will carry passengers 70 miles above the earth and give them five minutes of weightlessness before returning them to earth $200,000 lighter. Flights start in 2010.

Virgin is getting into space tourism just as their only competitor, the Russian space agency RosCosmos, is getting out.

In fact, even NASA is done with sending humans to space; they’ve grounded all their space shuttles and are asking astronauts to hitch their way to the International Space Station with the Russians until 2015, when their new space jitney is ready. (With American astronauts on board their Soyuz rockets, there’s no room for civilian customers, the Russians say.)

That leaves the Virgin plane (its components diagrammed above) way out in front of an industry that a lot of people are pretty excited about. Many of us may even be wondering if “space tourism” is going to become just another type of vacation, like a cruise or an Atlantis resort or a Vegas hotel. To answer that question, we must ask: for what does any self-respecting person actually go to one of these places?

The answer? Food. For the thermosphere to become an Expedia hotspot, it’ll have to invent its own distinct cuisine–Vegas has the famous buffets, resorts have their dozens of restaurants, and cruises have those pay-ahead meal deals. So what does space have?