Take the Social Media Quiz: Test your Social Media IQ

Many people claim to be social media gurus, but are they really? “I have over five thousand Twitter followers, how many do you have?” Well, sorry to say this, but just because you are big on Twitter doesn’t mean you are a social media guru. You have to understand, social media is more than your number of followers or how many people like your Facebook status. It’s about your overall immersion and influence in online communities.

To help you figure out your social media IQ, we have developed a

quiz to grade your social media savvy. Grab a pen and paper or keep

track — in your head — of how many times you say yes. We’ll see how

much of a social media guru you really are.

1. Do you have a profile on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook?

2. Do you have more than 300 friends on Facebook?

3. Do you know what a twestival is?

4. Do you have so many Facebook friends, that you’ve actually started to de-friend people?

5. Have you tried other social networks such as Friendster, Myspace, or more niche communities?

6. Do you have a Facebook app on your phone?

7. Do you know who Mark Zuckerberg is?

8. Do you update your Facebook status at least once every 24 hours?

9. Have you heard of FourSquare?

10. Have you read Trust Agents or the New Influencer?

11. Do more people follow you than you follow on Twitter?

12. Do you have a “persona” (i.e. use the same pseudonym across all social platforms)?

13. Are you on more than 15 Twitter lists?

14. Do your friends like four out of five of your Facebook status updates?

