Tumblr Offers New Features for an Early Holiday

Though Tumblr is a bit of an underdog in the blogging world, the people behind this powerful platform are continually finding new ways to make blogging even easier for their 2.5 million users. This week, the Tumblr team announced a slew of new features that will do just that – make blogging easier, and give users more control over their content than ever before.

The upgrades to Tumblr’s user experience include an integrated Twitter-client compatible API for blogging on-the-go, foreign language versions of Tumblr in Japanese and German, and a back-up tool that enables users to save their entire content history to their own hard drive, as often as they’d like.

Though they may seem minor, these new additions have big implications for the future of Tumblr. First and foremost, integration with Twitter opens up a whole new audience of users, especially ones that may not be tied down to a computer all day, but want to take part in the blogging trend. The new feature also keeps with Tumblr’s social networking features, allowing users to interact via Twitter and Tumblr at the same time.

By supporting foreign languages, Tumblr has shown its response to feedback and user input. Though Tumblr is used by people around the world, up until now they’ve had to rely on Google’s translation tool in order to view others’ content. Now, they’ll have it provided in their native language without the need for a go-between tool. Japanese and German are the first languages being tested, but the Tumblr staff hopes to expand these choices in the near future to cover many other languages.

With the addition of the backup application, bloggers can rest assured that their content has a third home – on their blog, on Tumblr’s servers, and right on their own computer (or a data CD, to keep it that much safer). For users who have all of their information and content hosted on Tumblr, this tool can be invaluable.

Tumblr has prided itself on being one of the most simple and easy ways to blog, and these new features only enhance that. While the service is geared toward shorter, microblog-type posts and for sharing found items from the Web, there are plenty of users who use Tumblr as their main platform for blogging. Among the top blogging services, few offer as many features as Tumblr. Let’s take a look at how three of these platforms stack up to Tumblr.

WordPress – Offers XML backup for content, but the process isn’t user-friendly, especially for inexperienced or new bloggers. WordPress offers free themes, but customizing can also be…