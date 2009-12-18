Believing Las Vegas: Is Jim Murren’s Cultural Vision for CityCenter Just Another Mirage?

It’s one thing to get a vacationing couple from Oklahoma to check out your exploding-on-the-hour volcano. It’s something else entirely to get them to examine the abstracted forms of a seminal work by Modernist sculptor Henry Moore, Reclining Connected Forms.

MGM Mirage chairman and CEO Jim Murren doesn’t think that’s too lofty a goal for the new $8.5 billion dollar development CityCenter that officially opened this week. Murren’s vision for CityCenter is an urban development, a place of grand boulevards, pocket parks, and world-class art. But Murren’s concept also includes one radical idea: This development would be so transformative for Vegas, so dramatically

different that any other experience, that its exceptional design and fine

artworks would actually inspire tourists and residents alike to behave differently. In the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

“I love what cities provide–that adrenaline,” Murren said as he sat

down to take a breath after the opening of the centerpiece of

CityCenter, Aria. “We just don’t have that here, it’s a very suburban environment. It’s the anti-city in a city.” In 2004, the ex-New Yorker reasoned that building the right context to absorb that urban energy through art and architecture–one inspired by great urban environments themselves–might cause vacationers as well as wayward Vegas residents to act, well, more cosmopolitan.



Nancy Rubins’ Big Edge, made from canoes and kayaks

It’s a concept reminiscent of the City Beautiful movement

during the turn of the 20th century, when many of the great parks and

public buildings in cities like Chicago and Washington D.D. were designed in the

hopes that their exquisite looks would hold their citizens to a higher

standard. But City Beautiful only works if the citizens develop some

sense of long-term pride for that beautiful city. Whether that will

work in a municipality with a mostly transient population–not just tourists

but many residents who only live there part-time–seems like a job more fit for the contortionists in Cirque du Soleil.

Not to mention an expensive one. Eight buildings by brand-name architects,

15 works by famous artists, and hundreds more teams of interior and

landscape designers translated to a healthy chunk of the price tag–the

art budget alone topped $40 million. But those big-ticket designers may

have come at a greater cost, as MGM Mirage

plunged into debt during the course of the five-year project. “We were

hours

away from bankruptcy in January and February,” said Murren, who has been responsible for MGM Mirage’s exceptional growth, coming to MGM Grand in 1998, negotiating the merger with

Mirage, then another acquisition of Mandalay Bay. Murren

tapped federal lawmakers, including Democrat Senate Majority Leader

Harry Reid for help in asking the banks to help free up more money for

MGM Mirage’s loans (the life-long Republican even appeared in videos

for Reid). A last-minute flush of cash from Dubai World, a

government-owned developer, brought buoyancy to the last two years of

the project; Dubai World now owns half of the property and will share

revenue from the casino. (Although DubaiWorld is now also in trouble, expected to possibly default on $80 billion in loans, CityCenter is reportedly safe.)