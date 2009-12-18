New Year’s Resolution – Cleaning the Slate

For many, 2009 was a year that forced many companies to overcome significant obstacles in order to keep the doors open, the recession being the primary culprit. And while 2010 may not see as much economic bloodletting, no one that I’ve read, watched or listened to has predicted bullish times on the immediate horizon.

But I refuse to start off the New Year in a huff. So I’m making it my resolution to wipe the slate clean, offering myself and my team the opportunity to look at 2010 with a fresh set of eyes and optimism. In doing so, I’m by no means saying that I’m disregarding the prospects of sluggish growth and the need for prudent and conservative thinking. What I am suggesting, though, is that pooh-poohing the next 12 months before it even starts is a sure fire way to have a bad year.

Here’s the thing: we as executives need to set positive tones within our office; even if they are anchored in realism. I’ve seen far too many times the negative effects of a VP or CEO walking by the cubicles frowning or with a defeated look about the state of things. Employees will quickly take notice of this, and follow their supervisor’s lead. Before you know it, everyone’s in a funk and throwing their hands up in the air.

We do know one thing – most of us actually MADE it through 2009. Others, like us here at TV Ears, actually GREW sales. We should take pride in this – getting past what has been called the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. If we can do that, then there’s nothing we can’t accomplish. Even if expectations weren’t realized, many organizations remain viable and solvent, and are living to fight another day.

That way I see it, entrepreneurs and executives can chose among two options come January 1st; they can throw in the towel early, or go the distance until they’ve either succeed or been knocked out. I’m choosing the latter, because I already know the outcome of giving up early.

So while 2010 won’t be easy, it will certainly be one that brings growth potential and higher sales, even if potentially not to the degree of recent years’ past. But hey, if it was simple to make a go of a company, than everyone would do it! The key is to not let the challenges and hurdles of 2009 emotionally drain an executive team, but rather learn the needed lessons, make the inevitable strategic course corrections necessary, and boldly move forward. I guarantee that in doing so, you’ll stand a better chance for greater success.

I’ll see you on the grindstone!