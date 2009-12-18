Corporate America’s Lame Tea Party: No Taxation, No Innovation

Taxes might be the new ethics. After all, a country that skims more off its companies can usually do more positive public work with that green, right? According to the map above, however American corporations are a bit stingy, coughing up proportionately far less of their gross domestic product than many foreign counterparts. Our private citizens don’t really share their wealth that well either; we’re virtually last in giving versus what we gain as a member of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. So just what might a more hefty give-back buy us? Perhaps a public health care system like they have in Canada. Or more nationally-funded green tech projects like in Norway. Of course, many privately held companies will argue that they innovate on their own already. After all, weren’t all of our lives somehow enriched by the advent of Casual Jeans Friday?

[Via visualeconomics.com]