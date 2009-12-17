Live From Copenhagen: Comedian Eugene Mirman Takes on DONG Energy

Concerned that the Copenhagen climate change conference has been all for nought (even with Hilary Clinton swooping in to offer developing countries lots of cash)? At the very least, comedian Eugene Mirman has provided us with some much-needed comic relief, courtesy of Grist .

DONG Energy, Denmark’s leading energy company, produces power from wind, coal, and according to Mirman, dongs. The company received kudos this week in Copenhagen from some German climate pirates for backing out on a plan to build a new coal-fired plant in Germany. And apparently, the climate pirates are building a giant dong to celebrate. Okay, not really, but Mirman won’t let any of us forget that a very serious energy company has a very ridiculous name. Kinda NSFW.

