Ask Dan Heath: Patience Is THE Virtue

After 15 years of marketing for Fortune 500 companies, we’re going to publish Diamond’s Dog Dish®, a series of free postcards delivered to dog-lovers’ inboxes bringing them a daily dose of “creature culture” with the goal to inspire, connect, educate, and entertain readers with interesting new pet product trends, pet-friendly destinations and activities, animal health, welfare, and everything in between. It will be uniquely written in the whimsical voice of the company’s adopted spokesdog, Diamond.

How can I get the subscription list growing like a Great Dane and have a PR campaign that sparkles like a diamond? It’s the chicken and egg story. Help!

– Fur Majesty

Dear Fur Majesty, I don’t think you’ve got a chicken and egg story, I think you’ve got a horse and cart story. And you’re putting the cart out front.

Here’s what I mean: You shouldn’t be worrying about a “PR campaign” right now. You should be obsessing about how to create email postcards that are heartstring-tugging. Cackle-triggering. Postcards so furrific® that cutesy-pet-skeptics like me will retch immediately.

I don’t doubt for one second that there’s demand out there for “creature culture”–we live in a world, after all, where people buy pet tattoos and doggie thongs. (I’m not making this up. See Cracked for evidence.)