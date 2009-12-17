Architects Turn a Public Square Into a Giant TV Room (Almost)

Langarita–Navarro Arquitectos recently created a stunning LED facade for the Medialab-Prado, in central Madrid.

Comissioned by the Madrid Town Council, the display was rigged to show specially commissioned “psychaedlic” animations–rather than commercials of the sort you’d see in Times Square.

What’s remarkable about it is the size–some 1,550 square feet–and the resolution. With 35,000 LED nodes, it’s able to show moving images in medium resolution–which would be better than a Youtube video, but still shy of your TV:







I can’t imagine a better place to watch videos of Maru. Shame it didn’t come with an xBox hookup!