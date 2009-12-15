Usually at this time of the year I am sad to leave another year behind. Not this year. Instead, I’m saying, “Hasta la vista baby!” The younger folks may think that Arnold Schwarzenegger is the one who coined this saying, but I can attest to the fact that this phrase has been used way before Arnold hit the scene. I learned this from my seventh grade Spanish teacher back in the early seventies. In English this means “Good-bye; until we see each other again.”

I’m not going to sugar coat things and tell you what an exceptional year it has been because in reality, this was a tough year for many. Nor am I going to tell you that I hope the New Year is as good if not better than this year. My plan is to close the book on 2009 and never open it again.

I’m going to begin 2010 with a clean slate and I suggest you do the same. I am going to take a close look at everything I do and eliminate those items that are not adding any value to my firm. I am also going to invest in my business so that I can continue to grow, while helping my clients achieve their objectives.

Take one more look at 2009 and then kiss it good-bye. Here’s to 2010! An exceptional year in the making. Stay tuned…”I’ll be back!”

