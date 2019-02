Think the U.S. is in a slump? Check out the World GDP numbers for 2009. The U.S. percentage of output has remained remarkably stable, even with recent economic troubles, even with spikes in contributions by so-called “Asian tigers” (rrrarr!)–India, China, and the like. But on a per-person, level how does the output of workers in other countries stack up against the output of U.S. laborers? FastCompany.com adjusted for population and crunched the data.

Infographic: Rob Vargas