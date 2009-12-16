The Indispensible Reference

Tomorrow, the 2010-11 edition of the Occupational Outlook Handbook will be posted on the Web . It used to be the best-selling publication of the U.S. government. Now that JIST publishes it (based on the Web text, with some additional material), it’s JIST’s best-selling publication . Here are some important reasons why it has been so popular, why I am deeply grateful to the Bureau of Labor Statistics for providing this indispensible reference work, and why you should turn to it when you have questions about occupations.

(Many of the following statements are predicated on the expectation that the 2010-11 edition will follow the same format as the 2008-09 edition.)

The OOH is one of the few well-researched sources we have for occupational information that is written in prose, rather than presented as tables of numerical ratings. The writing style is usually just right for a very broad readership that includes students in high school as well as adult workers. The descriptions of work tasks include explanations of technical terms and industry jargon. They go beyond mere task statements to explain why the worker does these things. They sometimes give real-life examples of typical problems that workers face on the job.

The section on “Nature of the Work” also teases out the various specializations within the larger occupation covered by the article. Now that I’m on that subject, I should mention one possible quibble about the OOH: the level of aggregation that is used to group occupations as subjects of separate articles. The OOH taxonomy is not as fine-grained as the Standard Occupational Classification, not to mention the O*NET-SOC classification, which is even finer-grained. For example, SOC itemizes 18 kinds of engineers, and O*NET-SOC presently itemizes 40, whereas the OOH furnishes just one article called “Engineers.”

However, I understand that if the OOH had separate articles on each engineering specialization, much of the information in the articles would be redundant. In addition, most people preparing for a career in engineering have the abilities and interests to be able to aspire to several different engineering specializations as career goals, so they are likely to appreciate being about to compare and contrast the specializations, as they are able to do when one article covers all. In summary, then, I’m mostly happy with the level of occupational aggregation that the OOH uses.

It’s true that the OOH does not give coverage to certain occupations, apart from a brief definition, statistics for current employment and projected growth, and a statement of the “most significant source of postsecondary education or training.” Some of these, such as Hunters and Trappers, I don’t miss seeing described in detail. Others, such as Credit Analysts (which employed 73,180 workers in 2008), I’d like to see covered, at least as a specialization within a large umbrella occupation. I was particularly puzzled by the demotion of Clergy (starting with the 2008-09 edition) to the ranks of occupations not described in detail. It had a workforce of 670,100 in 2008.

The section on “Training, Other Qualifications, and Advancement” has always been a strong feature of the OOH. Most other sources (including the OOH write-ups of occupations not covered in detail) go no further than assigning a single level of education or training as the appropriate level for each occupation. In this section, however, the prose paragraphs have sufficient room to be able to discuss as many optional preparation pathways as are commonly available. If work experience is desirable, this section explains what kinds of experience are most useful to have, not to mention the information about certification, licensure, and useful personal traits.