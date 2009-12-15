Good-Bye 2009: Reflecting on Meaningful Values & Goals

As we approach the end of the year, it is a good time to reflect upon the meaning of our lives and work, as well as focus on the things that and people who really matter the most to us. Of course, there are many folks who just want to put 2009 behind them with a “good riddance” sigh of relief. Let’s face it, it has been a very difficult, challenging year; one that we’d probably like to forget. The economic climate proved to be more of a perfect storm. Like a tsunami, it generated monstrous waves that were intent on destroying anything in their path. And economic concerns were not the only source of turbulence, fear, and insecurity during the year. In this regard, I’m sure that the mass media’s “end of the year” reviews will provide many other examples of why 2009 is a year that deserves to be forgotten.

No matter how “bad” the year may have been, however, there is always

opportunity to view it through a meaning-centered

lens. And by so doing, the year gone-by offers

us reason to engage in some deeper soul-searching, guidance in advancing our

personal growth and development, and a platform for planning a positive

future. Reflecting on what really

matters, i.e., (re)discovering and authentically (re)committing to the

meaningful values and goals that ultimately drive and sustain us, is a healthy process—one that helps to define

and differentiate our very “humanness.”

What better a time for such self-reflection and meaning analysis, then when we experience the end of one year and

beginning of another?

It is also meaningful to look back on life and work to see where you were,

what has changed, and also what appears to have stayed the same. Some years ago, for example, I (Alex Pattakos) wrote

an article in the Journal for Quality and Participation called “Reflections

of a (re)evolutionary.” In this article I wrote the following about my

own life:

Time and experience certainly tend to influence what seems worth having

and doing. In my case, however, these

influences have been tempered by the fact that I have maintained over my adult

life a set of core values or principles to guide my thoughts and actions.

In effect, these values, which have manifested themselves in different ways

over the years, comprise the foundation of my character and emanate from the

essence of my very being—my soul, if you will.

It is as if my growth and learning have spiraled higher and higher over

time above the very same point. With the experience of being

able to view oneself from a distance, I can now “see” more clearly the contours

of my life’s journey, with all of its zigs and zags, in some orderly fashion.

This said, my “worth ethic” has always centered on the notion of

service, especially public service. More

than 20 years ago, I was committing to causes greater than myself. To be

of service to others, especially to those less fortunate than I, became a

“calling”; and the opportunity to challenge the status quo, no matter how

much conflict was involved, became a quest worth doing. From

participating in the anti-war effort during the Vietnam era to helping to fight

the “war on poverty” in the inner cities and rural areas of America, my notion

of “worthiness” revolved more around the doing or experiencing of something of

value than it did the having. Driven by a core value in which

self-fulfillment was always more important than material success, I found

myself submerged deeply in what Professor Peter Vaill has termed the “permanent

whitewater” of change. Indeed, I eventually learned, oftentimes the hard

way, that you can change without growing but you cannot grow without changing.

Since writing this piece some fifteen years ago, I recognize that the

“permanent whitewater” of change has been ever-present (I must thank both my

dear friend and colleague, Peter Vaill, who coined the term, and the Greek

philosopher, Heraclitus, for helping me to understand this fact of life). One reaffirming experience that has deepened

the meaning of this earlier message came when my book, Prisoners of Our Thoughts,

was published. It started what has

effectively become for me a “meaning ministry” that reaches out across the

world, one meaning-full experience and

opportunity at a time. As I have mentioned often on this blog, it is a

book based on the wisdom of my mentor and teacher, Dr. Viktor Frankl,

world-renown psychiatrist, Holocaust survivor, and author of the classic

bestseller, Man’s Search for Meaning. Again, I realize that much has changed in

this discovery of deeper meaning and purpose in my life through my connection

to Frank’s meaning-focused message and legacy, and much has stayed the

same.

Over the years, I have been able to reaffirm over and over again, like I

wrote in the above-mentioned article, that my growth and learning have spiraled

higher and higher over time above the very same point. From this vantage point, I believe that it is

the authentic commitment to meaningful values and goals (i.e., will to meaning) that has enabled me to navigate, as well as

discover the seeds of meaning within, the permanent whitewater of change around

me. Who knows, perhaps this is what is

meant by the notion of the “path to enlightenment!”