Good-Bye 2009: Reflecting on Meaningful Values & Goals

As we approach the end of the year, it is a good time to reflect upon the
meaning of our lives and work, as well as focus on the things that and people
who really matter the most to us. Of
course, there are many folks who just want to put 2009 behind them with a “good
riddance” sigh of relief. Let’s face it,
it has been a very difficult, challenging year; one that we’d probably like to
forget. The economic climate proved to
be more of a perfect storm. Like a
tsunami, it generated monstrous waves that were intent on destroying anything
in their path. And economic concerns
were not the only source of turbulence, fear, and insecurity during the year. In this regard, I’m sure that the mass
media’s “end of the year” reviews will provide many other examples of why 2009
is a year that deserves to be forgotten.
No matter how “bad” the year may have been, however, there is always
opportunity to view it through a meaning-centered
lens. And by so doing, the year gone-by offers
us reason to engage in some deeper soul-searching, guidance in advancing our
personal growth and development, and a platform for planning a positive
future. Reflecting on what really
matters, i.e., (re)discovering and authentically (re)committing to the
meaningful values and goals that ultimately drive and sustain us, is a healthy process—one that helps to define
and differentiate our very “humanness.”
What better a time for such self-reflection and meaning analysis, then when we experience the end of one year and
beginning of another?
It is also meaningful to look back on life and work to see where you were,
what has changed, and also what appears to have stayed the same. Some years ago, for example, I (Alex Pattakos) wrote
an article in the Journal for Quality and Participation called “Reflections
of a (re)evolutionary.” In this article I wrote the following about my
own life:
Time and experience certainly tend to influence what seems worth having
and doing. In my case, however, these
influences have been tempered by the fact that I have maintained over my adult
life a set of core values or principles to guide my thoughts and actions.
In effect, these values, which have manifested themselves in different ways
over the years, comprise the foundation of my character and emanate from the
essence of my very being—my soul, if you will.
It is as if my growth and learning have spiraled higher and higher over
time above the very same point. With the experience of being
able to view oneself from a distance, I can now “see” more clearly the contours
of my life’s journey, with all of its zigs and zags, in some orderly fashion.
This said, my “worth ethic” has always centered on the notion of
service, especially public service. More
than 20 years ago, I was committing to causes greater than myself. To be
of service to others, especially to those less fortunate than I, became a
“calling”; and the opportunity to challenge the status quo, no matter how
much conflict was involved, became a quest worth doing. From
participating in the anti-war effort during the Vietnam era to helping to fight
the “war on poverty” in the inner cities and rural areas of America, my notion
of “worthiness” revolved more around the doing or experiencing of something of
value than it did the having. Driven by a core value in which
self-fulfillment was always more important than material success, I found
myself submerged deeply in what Professor Peter Vaill has termed the “permanent
whitewater” of change. Indeed, I eventually learned, oftentimes the hard
way, that you can change without growing but you cannot grow without changing.
Since writing this piece some fifteen years ago, I recognize that the
“permanent whitewater” of change has been ever-present (I must thank both my
dear friend and colleague, Peter Vaill, who coined the term, and the Greek
philosopher, Heraclitus, for helping me to understand this fact of life). One reaffirming experience that has deepened
the meaning of this earlier message came when my book, Prisoners of Our Thoughts,
was published. It started what has
effectively become for me a “meaning ministry” that reaches out across the
world, one meaning-full experience and
opportunity at a time. As I have mentioned often on this blog, it is a
book based on the wisdom of my mentor and teacher, Dr. Viktor Frankl,
world-renown psychiatrist, Holocaust survivor, and author of the classic
bestseller, Man’s Search for Meaning. Again, I realize that much has changed in
this discovery of deeper meaning and purpose in my life through my connection
to Frank’s meaning-focused message and legacy, and much has stayed the
same.
Over the years, I have been able to reaffirm over and over again, like I
wrote in the above-mentioned article, that my growth and learning have spiraled
higher and higher over time above the very same point. From this vantage point, I believe that it is
the authentic commitment to meaningful values and goals (i.e., will to meaning) that has enabled me to navigate, as well as
discover the seeds of meaning within, the permanent whitewater of change around
me. Who knows, perhaps this is what is
meant by the notion of the “path to enlightenment!”
As I travel the world carrying my message of meaning to and for others, I find myself reflecting upon and learning about
my own life in meaningful ways as well.
In Prisoners of Our Thoughts,
I quote something from Dr. Frankl that is relevant to this very point: “I wish to stress that the
true meaning of life is to be discovered in the world rather than within man or
his own psyche, as though it were a closed system.” Put differently, there is a
humanistic concept advanced in South Africa called “UBUNTU” in the Zulu
language. UBUNTU can
be translated roughly into English as “A person is only a person through other persons.” Moreover, UBUNTU is not about relationships per se; rather, it is about human-ness and how only human beings
can truly establish the human-ness of others (that is, our human-ness can only
be truly expressed as a “reflection” of others). In the context of Viktor Frankl’s humanistic
and existential philosophy, we must be able to extend beyond ourselves so that we can
fulfill or realize more of ourselves.
Reflecting again on my article in the Journal for Quality and
Participation, this is what I meant by having a “set of core values or
principles to guide my thoughts and actions.”
In the midst of the permanent whitewater that surrounds us all,
ultimately, it is our will to meaning
that guides us through the rapids of life and enables our learning and growth
to light the way. And while this may not appear to be a “revolutionary”
concept, because it happens continuously over our lifetimes, it is
(re)evolutionary!
So, now,
ask yourself: As you travel through the permanent whitewater
that is your life, what set of core
values or principles would you say guides your thoughts and actions? Furthermore, how are you applying the concept
of UBUNTU so that you can fulfill and realize more of yourself along the way?
