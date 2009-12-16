Silver, Ice, and Bouncy Superheroes: Las Vegas’ CityCenter by the Numbers

The largest chunk of Vegas superdevelopment CityCenter officially opens its doors today –the largest, privately funded project in U.S. history. It’s truly like nothing else we’ve ever seen. So in the winner-takes-all spirit of Vegas, we thought we’d crunch the numbers when it came to this green behemoth in the desert.

Share sold to DubaiWorld in 2007: $2.47 billion

Years from concept to completion: 5

Floors you must ascend just to reach the lobby of the Mandarin Oriental: 23

Sharp edges of Daniel Libeskind’s Crystals on which you could poke your eye out: At least 10

Columns of ice slowly melting into a pool of water: 12

Custom environmental scents detected by a reporter: 2

Pounds of reclaimed silver in Maya Lin’s Silver River sculpture: 3,700