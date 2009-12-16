What’s the Best-designed Web Site of 2009?

For the tenth year running, the Favorite Web site Awards are up, and public voting has started. It remains perhaps the best source of inspiring interactive work on the Web–but it’s a daunting pile of entries, comprising 378 Web sites.

Luckily, Creative Review has painstakingly culled them into their 12 favorites, by month (since the FWA competition is organized according to month). A couple will be familiar to readers of this blog–namely, GE’s wonderful site explaining the smart grid; and We Choose the Moon, which retold the Apollo 11 launch in real time.

A couple more from CR’s list also caught our eye.

First up, HBO’s Imagine site, which lets you creep around rooms inside a virtual space and construct your own narrative by piecing together the short films scattered throughout:

Wonderwall, an interior design featured previously on FC.com, relaunched its site with a brilliant panel of navigation tiles that look like they’re fluttering in the wind: