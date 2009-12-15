How to Work with More Meaning…and Get Paid

Why do you work? As we emerge from the rubble of the Great Recession , more people from a variety of sectors and in different stages of life are searching for a more meaningful “why” behind the work they do.

Paying the bills continues to be important, but there’s a growing awareness that work needs to be about more than money. As we have seen, the money either isn’t going to be there in the amounts it was before or it can disappear in an instant. Here are some of the discussions about and resources supporting the movement to find paid work with greater meaning that have come to my attention over the past week.

Looking for an Encore Career? The guide to finding work that matters by Encore Careers

As they approach traditional “retirement,” many Baby Boomers want to work and make money but they also want their work to have greater purpose. Following its recently announced Encore Opportunity Awards, Civic Ventures paves the way to a purpose-driven job with its excellent new guide, “Looking for an Encore Career?”

According to Marci Alboher, Senior Fellow with Civic Ventures, the core tenents of an Encore Career are 1) continued income, 2) personal meaning, and 3) social impact, “This generation is looking to change the world in this next phase of their lives. They are returning to the values of Kennedy, and they are interested in service, giving back and having impact.” Many of areas in which people have launched successful encore careers have also seen some of the greatest job growth: social services, government, education and green jobs.

Alboher and I agree that everyone should begin their “encore planning” as early as possible because this is the new vision of retirement. And much of the planning for an encore career can, and should, be done while you are still working in your primary job. You can chart the winding path of research, informational interviews, conferences and trying out different options. When the moment arrives to make the transition, you are ready.

And you don’t necessarily need to wait until retirement. The Encore Career guide is an excellent resource for anyone in any stage of life looking for a purpose-driven job. In fact, I realized after reading the guide and talking to Marci that I started my encore career in 1993 at the age of 29. That’s when I left banking, went back to school and entered the work+life field. For the past 16 years, I’ve made money (albeit initially less than I made as a banker), found personal meaning and have had social impact. I need to start planning my second encore!